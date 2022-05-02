EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Burges and Evansville guard Jawaun Newton announced where he will be playing his next season of college basketball.

Newton, on social media, revealed that he will be suit up for Southern Illinois University, a program that plays in the Missouri Valley Conference, for the 2022-2023 season.

The Salukis finished 16-15 overall and 9-9 in conference play last season, which was good enough for a sixth place finish in the conference standings.

The Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois will now be the place to see Jawaun Newton place his next season of college basketball instead of the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Last month, Newton took a visit to UTEP as Joe Golding looked to fill his roster for next year after the departure of multiple players from the 2021-2022 squad.

As a result of Jawaun’s decision, UTEP has now missed out on both Jawaun and his brother Tristen as recruiting targets. UTEP had aimed at both of the Newton brothers, in hopes of getting both of them to transfer home and play together. However, Tristen received high-major interest and eventually ended up at UConn.

Jawaun Newton will now look to provide the Salukis with more scoring after being one of the top scorers at Evansville last season. The six-foot-three guard was second on the team in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game; he averaged 13.5 points in 2020-21.