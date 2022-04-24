AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continued to tear it up at the plate for the #10 Texas Longhorns, as he hit two home runs on the day to lead the Longhorns to a 13-4 win over Big 12 foe Baylor at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday.

#10 Texas outscored Baylor 46-9 in the series and got their fourth weekend series sweep this season.

Melendez played a huge part in the team’s success this weekend as he was unstoppable at the plate.

The Coronado High School graduate had four home runs in the three games against Baylor.

On Friday, Melendez hit his 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning and finished they day with two hits, including the home run, three RBIs, and scored one run.

On Saturday, the right handed slugger only had two at bats in game two of the series but he made them count. In the bottom of the fourth again, down in the count at 1-2, Melendez got a good chunk of the next pitch and sent a deep ball to center field for his 19th home run of the year.

On Sunday, Melendez kept the hot hitting streak going in the final game of the series.

Down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first, Melendez took advantage of an off-speed pitch and hit a no doubt home run to left field for his 20th homerun of the season. The dinger from Melendez gave Texas’ their first lead of the game at 2-1.

Ivan Melendez (@ivanmelendez17_) strikes AGAIN this weekend.



Here is HR #20 on the season for the Coronado High School graduate. pic.twitter.com/XEPKgkWn9o — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) April 24, 2022

Later on in the bottom of the sixth inning, Melendez came back up to the plate and connected with the first pitch of the at-bat for a home run to left center.

MAKE THAT A 61-61 GUY!@ivanmelendez17_ HITS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE BALLGAME AND IT’S 10-4!



That’s No. 21 for the Hispanic Titanic. #HookEm 🚢 pic.twitter.com/KHZnMDQ9IB — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 24, 2022

The line-drive home run just skimmed over the wall but a home run is a home run. That marked his 21st homer of the season, which has him in the top ranks of home run hitters in the nation.

Melendez had a stellar series against Baylor this weekend as he batted .600 (6 hits, 10 at-bats), collected 10 RBIs, and hit 4 HRs , and did not strike out once in the entirety of the three games.

Melendez is seven home runs shy of breaking the Longhorns’ single season individual home run record that is currently held by Kyle Russell with 28 HR back in 2007. The career individual home run record is also held by Russell who collected a total of 58 home runs from 2006-2008.

The El Paso product has already surpassed his 13 home run total from last season and continues to show why he is one of the best hitters in all of college baseball.

Melendez will look to keep the hot bat going as the Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday, April 26th at UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT and will be streamed on ESPN+