OMAHA, Neb. (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez has added another major award to his collection.

On Friday, Melendez was named the 35th recipient of the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headware, recognizing him as college baseball’s player of the year in 2022.

“It means everything knowing that I compete against some of the most prestigious players all over the nation, some of the best prospects, you know just being able to compete with them every day and show my tools,” said Melendez in his interview on MLB Network early Friday morning. “You know I am just blessed to receive this award.”

The Coronado High School graduate became the fourth Texas Longhorn to collect the Dick Howser Trophy and the first since 1992.

Melendez beat out Oregon State starting pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Tennessee 3B Trey Lipscomb, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson 3B Max Wagner for the award.

This comes after the El Paso native’s stellar play so far this season. Melendez leads the nation in home runs (32), RBI (94), and in slugging percentage (.886). The Hispanic Titanic is also made history so far this season. He owns Texas’ single-season home run record with 32 homers.

Not only does he own the program’s single-season HR record. His 32 home runs are also the most in the BBCOR era, surpassing Kris Bryant’s 31 homers with San Diego in 2013.

There may be another major award coming Melendez’s way. The winner of the Golden Spikes Award – another award Melendez is a finalist for – is expected to be announced next Friday, June 24.

The announcement of the honor was made at a national news conference at Charles Schwab Park in Omaha, Nebraska – site of the NCAA World Series on Friday. Which is also the same day that Melendez and the Longhorns will open up the College World Series run against Notre Dame.

Had a chance to talk to Dick Howser Trophy winner ⁦@ivanmelendez17_⁩ A lot of emotion today between winning this Player of the Year Award then playing in the #MCWS opener this evening. ⁦@KXAN_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/BGPkV24sQq — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) June 17, 2022

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. First pitch is schedule for 5:00 p.m. Mountain time.