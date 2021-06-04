Ivan Melendez homers, No. 2 Texas tops Southern in NCAA Regional opener

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Playing in his first NCAA Tournament game, former Coronado High School standout Ivan Melendez homered in his first at-bat as No. 2 Texas tops Southern, 11-0, in the opening game of the NCAA Austin Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday.

Hitting in the cleanup spot, Melendez took a 1-0 hanging breaking ball and parked it onto Comal Street beyond left field. It was his team-leading 12th home run of the season. Melendez finished the game 2-for-5 and upped his batting average to .333 on the season, which also leads the team.

Texas (43-15) will play Arizona State on Saturday in Game 2 of this double elimination tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT and the game will air on the Longhorn Network.

