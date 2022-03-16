BUFFALO, NY (KTSM) — UConn associate head coach Kimani Young finds his Huskies playing a familiar opponent of his, out of a familiar conference in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, New York. Young played his college basketball in the WAC under the late Don Haskins at UTEP in the 1990’s, and is preparing his UConn team for Thursday’s first round matchup against New Mexico State.

Young played at UTEP from 1994-1997. He averaged nearly 13 points per game as a Miner, and transitioned to coaching shortly after his playing career. He is widely considered one of the Top 25 assistant coaches in college basketball, and consistently has his name brought up for Division I head coaching vacancies.

“I loved my time there {at UTEP],” said Young. “It’s an awesome part of the country that a lot of people don’t know about. I wish I had more time to get back down there, and I still have a lot of great friends and people who were like family to me down there. They took care of me like I was their own. I have a career that I’m going to keep chasing, but I’ll definitely be pulling for UTEP from afar.”

Young credits his love and passion for the game to his old head coach, ‘The Bear.’ It’s not a matter of if he will become a head coach at the Division I level, but when.

“My love and passion for the game grew so much over my four years there [at UTEP]. I admired him [Don Haskins], and he obviously changed the game with what he was able to do in 1966,” said Young. “It gave guys like myself an opportunity to not only play, but build a career in coaching. He’s definitely someone I looked up to and remember fondly.”

Young has been on Dan Hurley’s staff at UConn since 2018, assuming the title of associate head coach in 2020. This year marks their second NCAA Tournament appearance with the Huskies as a staff, after losing in the first round to Maryland in last year’s tournament. Thursday’s game against the Aggies is an intriguing 12-5 matchup, one that has produced a lot of upsets over the course of the last three decades.

One would assume it won’t take much for Young to get his players up for March Madness, especially on Thursday against an old bitter rival of his.

“I’ve tried to separate my playing career from my coaching career, but I have tremendous respect for the {NMSU] program,” said Young. “Russ Bradburd was the coach there for a long time, who I’m very close to, and now what Chris Jans and his staff has been able to do over the past five years has been incredible to follow. They are a really good team, they play extremely hard, they win a ton of games, so we definitely know what we’re up against.”

Thursday’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 4:50 p.m. MT inside the KeyBank Center, and will be broadcasted on TNT.

For UTEP fans: Former Miners star Kimani Young is now associate head coach at UConn under Dan Hurley. Ahead of Huskies' battle w/New Mexico State, I caught up w/Young about a myriad of topics, including his reverence for Don Haskins & @RusBradburd. Hear from him at 6/10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/yUkgpRlOU5 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 16, 2022

