EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After starring for four years on the softball diamond at Pebble Hills High School, Yazzy Avila proved she was good enough to play at the Division I level at New Mexico State.

In just one season with the Aggies, Avila showed she could play at the Power 5 level.

Avila announced plans to transfer to the University of Illinois on Friday afternoon, where she will have four years of eligibility remaining to play for the Fighting Illini.

“I’m so excited and can’t wait to spend the next four years of my life with my new family,” Avila said in a Illinois press release. “The culture the coaches have set is incomparable. I am looking forward to making a huge splash and competing for a Big Ten title and making some big noise in the postseason.”

We're excited to share that Yazzy Avila has joined the family! 🟠🔵#Illini | https://t.co/9PlfwjbTlW pic.twitter.com/hAn1lNUViD — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) July 22, 2022

In just 15 games at New Mexico State in 2022, Avila hit .404 with a .462 on-base percentage, the best on the team. Avila started every game she played in before a season-ending injury.

The first female student-athlete to sign an NLI to attend an NCAA Division I school in the history of Pebble Hills High School, Avila wrapped up her high school career in 2021 with a .664 batting average.