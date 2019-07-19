Former Montwood standout joins Nevada basketball coaching staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Montwood High School basketball standout Roman Martinez is trading in sneakers for a clipboard. Martinez has joined the Nevada Wolf Pack coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Martinez played his high school basketball under legendary coach Tony Harper from 2003-2006 with the Rams, before going on to play college ball for the New Mexico Lobos. He was named Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2010, averaging 13.9 points per game his senior year.
The 6’7 forward went on to play for the Mexico National Basketball Team, winning a gold medal in the 2013 FIBA Americas Championships.
Martinez will be reunited with his college head coach at Nevada. Steve Alford, who coached the Lobos from 2007-2013 before becoming the head coach at UCLA, has taken over the Wolf Pack program after being fired from UCLA this past season. Martinez will also be reunited with Craig Neal, who was the associate head coach at UNM under Alford.
Nevada advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.