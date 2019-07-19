Former Montwood standout joins Nevada basketball coaching staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Montwood High School basketball standout Roman Martinez is trading in sneakers for a clipboard. Martinez has joined the Nevada Wolf Pack coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Lobo hoops notebook: Ro-Show in Reno? Former Lobo fan favorite Roman Martinez joins Nevada’s staff as a 30yo graduate assistant; Mountain West tourney staying in Thomas & Mack awhile; other hoops notes… https://t.co/LTQc1KM97S #mwbb via @abqjournal pic.twitter.com/uOG9MbnXBh — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) July 18, 2019

Martinez played his high school basketball under legendary coach Tony Harper from 2003-2006 with the Rams, before going on to play college ball for the New Mexico Lobos. He was named Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2010, averaging 13.9 points per game his senior year.

The 6’7 forward went on to play for the Mexico National Basketball Team, winning a gold medal in the 2013 FIBA Americas Championships.

Martinez will be reunited with his college head coach at Nevada. Steve Alford, who coached the Lobos from 2007-2013 before becoming the head coach at UCLA, has taken over the Wolf Pack program after being fired from UCLA this past season. Martinez will also be reunited with Craig Neal, who was the associate head coach at UNM under Alford.

VIDEO: I sat down with Nevada's Steve Alford for a wide-ranging 45-minute chat on his first 100 days on the job, putting together a roster, keeping Nevada atop the MW, his life in basketball and why Nevada could be his last stop. https://t.co/9M2hC2guKT — Chris Murray (@MurrayNSN) July 17, 2019

Nevada advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.