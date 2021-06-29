Former Aggie Alena Sharp named to Canada’s Tokyo Olympic Golf Team

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Former New Mexico State golf standout, Alena Sharp, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with Team Canada, officials announced on Tuesday. It will be Sharp’s second consecutive appearance in the Olympics after competing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

Thrilled to name four athletes to @TeamCanada's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Golf Team 🍁@BrookeHenderson & @AlenaSharp return to represent the women's team 👏@coreconn and @MacHughesGolf make their Olympic debuts for the men's team 🇨🇦https://t.co/GpVSCWzNx4 — Golf Canada (@GolfCanada) June 29, 2021

Sharp, 40, won the 2000 Big West Championship as well as the 2002 and 2003 Sun Belt Championship while a member of the NMSU women’s golf team. As an Aggie, she also helped lead NMSU to two NCAA Championship Appearances in 2000 and 2001. The Hamilton, Ontario, native posted a 13th-place finish at the 2000 National Championship.

A 16-year veteran of the LGPA Tour, Sharp has finished top-10 at 14 events since joining the tour in 2005 while posting a 30th-place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has nine professional wins.