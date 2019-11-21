Field is set for 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins is returning to El Paso to defend his title in the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic. The tournament is set for November 24-26 at El Paso Country Club.

Cummins, who will be a part of the largest field ever at the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic, won the tournament title in 2018, finishing 54 holes of play in a tie for first. He took home the Lee Trevino Trophy last year after defeating Georgia’s Spencer Ralston in a playoff hole on the final day of play. It was the first time since 2011 that there was a playoff in the All-America Golf Classic, while it also marked the 14th tournament that the winner has been crowned after a playoff.

The field of future PGA Tour players will be in action on the par 71, 6,889-yard El Paso Country Club course. There are 37 players from all around the world coming to El Paso, hoping to do what Tiger Woods did in 1997. These players have achieved All-America status or have a high-amateur ranking. The field of 37 is the largest field the tournament has ever seen, eclipsing the previous high of 32 participants, which happened in 2009.

“It seemed, early on that we might not be able to fill a strong field, but once again the golf committee continues to work tirelessly to bring some of the best amateur players in the country to El Paso,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “This year is no different. We invite everyone to come out and watch the competition and even get autographs and pictures with future pros.”

There are four players making their second appearance in the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic, including Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet, Mississippi State’s Peng Pichaikool, Louisville’s Matthias Schmid and Cummins, who will be attempting to become only the third player to ever win back-to-back titles. New Mexico’s Gavin Green won in 2013 and 2014, while Clemson’s Chris Patton won in 1988 and 1989.

“Players are invited to this tournament because of their many college achievements and outstanding amateur career and ranking,” said Tournament Director Bob Kimble. “I can assure the fans that many future PGA Tour players will be out on the course during this tournament.”

This year’s tournament will also have a local player in the field. UTEP’s Oskar Ambrosius will be making his first appearance in the All-America Golf Classic.

Oskar Ambrosius of @UTEPAthletics will be playing in the Marathon Sun Bowl All-America Golf Classic this year.



Click here for his Bio>> https://t.co/sSvAEmiA4T#ElPasoPride #Golf #FuturePros pic.twitter.com/dRsmVvkaNf — Sun Bowl Golf (@SunBowlGolf) November 21, 2019

The Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic is one of the premier amateur golf tournaments in the country. Some of golf’s brightest stars have traveled to El Paso to compete in the tournament since its inaugural year in 1974.

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Justin Thomas, Notah Begay and Jerry Pate are just a handful of past participants who went on to have successful PGA careers. College All-America Golf Classic Alumni have combined to win 53 major championships and have earned over $2 billion in career earnings.

The annual event starts with the Titleist Long Drive Contest and PING Putting Contest on Sunday, November 24 at 9 a.m. (MT).

Rounds one and two are scheduled for Monday, November 25 with a shotgun start scheduled for 8 a.m. (MT). The final round is set for 8 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, November 26. The Lee Trevino Trophy will be presented to the winner immediately following Tuesday’s play.