EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College runner Faith Nyathi won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Half Marathon Championship, completing the sweep after winning the cross country national title earlier.

The Women’s and Men’s teams both excelled at the Half Marathon event. Nyathi and men’s runners Amos Yego and Adams Biwott each earned All-America honors.

The Tejanas, led by Nyathi with a time of 1:19:59 in the 13.1-mile race, finished in third place. Nyathi finished a full 7:30 ahead of her closest competitor. Also competing for the Tejanas were Alondra Valles (15th place), Ana Rojas (16), Karyme Garcia (19) and Crystal Peterson (42).

Amos Yego Adams Biwott

The Tejanos, led by Yego (2nd place) with a time of 1:07:19, finished in 2nd place. Also competing for the Tejanos were Biwott (3), Kelvin Chiku (13), Emmanuel Biwott (24) and Israel David (26). Congratulations to our runners on another successful season.