EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The American Athletic Conference’s third-leading scorer in 2021-22 is preparing to play his remaining eligibility elsewhere. El Paso’s Tristen Newton announcing he has entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing the past three seasons at East Carolina University.

ECU, Thank you for welcoming me in with open arms. I want to thank my teammates and coaches because without you guys I’m no one! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last 2 years left of eligibility. Love forever Pirate Nation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/s53jbRVVQW — Tristen Newton (@D1Tristen) March 28, 2022

Newton, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 17.7 points per game this past season for the Pirates. He also posted five assists and four rebounds per game, while playing 34.8 minutes per contest.

The former Burges Mustang scored over 3,000 points in his high school career, but was inexplicably not recruited by the hometown UTEP Miners under former head coach Rodney Terry. His older brother, Jawaun Newton, entered the transfer portal earlier this month after averaging 12.7 points per game for Evansville this past season. Jawaun has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Newton brothers are cousins with Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr.

