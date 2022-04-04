AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez has been named the Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Month for March, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Monday.

The former Coronado Thunderbird batted .473 and slugged 1.054 in 19 games during the month of March for the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns. He slugged six doubles, two triples and 11 home runs, while driving in 29 RBI and scoring 24 runs.

He finished the month with 11 multiple-hit games, nine multiple-RBI games and a pair of multi-homer games. At one point in March, he had a stretch of reaching base in 13-straight plate appearances with eight hits, including a double and three homers with five walks.

Melendez is batting .387 this season and leads the Longhorns with 13 homers, 40 RBI and 36 runs scored. He is also slugging .856 and his on-base percentage is .521 in 30 games.

March was the month of Melendez.



The Hispanic Titanic hit .473 with 11 bombs and 29 RBI to earn NCBWA Player of the Month. https://t.co/wyS0QQeYSy 🚢 🤘 pic.twitter.com/hlCv7uKIfN — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 4, 2022

