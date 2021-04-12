El Paso’s Ivan Melendez named Big 12 Player of the Week for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – There is no hotter in the country than Texas sophomore Ivan Melendez, who was named Big 12 Player of the Week by the league on Monday.

Melendez homered in all five games played last week, batting .556 (10-of-18) with two doubles, six total home runs and 16 RBIs. The Longhorn DH homered twice in the series finale against Kansas State on Sunday to complete a series sweep over the Wildcats. Behind Melendez, Texas outscored opponents, 60-14 in a perfect 5-0 week. The sophomore has homered in six-straight games dating back to last Saturday’s series finale at Kansas, which is two games shy of the NCAA record for consecutive games with a home run (8).

“It’s a great achievement knowing there’s so many great programs in this conference,” said Melendez. “I just happened to have the best weekend out of everyone. We just need to keep it rolling and I can’t be satisfied with one week.”

Melendez, who led the city in home runs as a senior at Coronado High School in 2018, has received an outpouring of support from his hometown of El Paso.

“I’m not the only one who has played for the University of Texas from El Paso and just knowing El Paso has a strong community and a strong base — everyone has love for each other,” said Melendez.

Melendez has also been recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. Last week, he was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week.

Texas is 25-8 this season and ranked No. 3 in the country. The Longhorns will host Nevada on Tuesday.