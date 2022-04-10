AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — No. 7 Texas Baseball won the series against No. 23 TCU with 7-3 win on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

El Paso’s Ivan Melendez went 2-for-4 with one homer and three RBIs on Sunday to help the Longhorns win the series against TCU.

The former Coronado Thunderbird went yard with a two-run homer to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead in the bottom up the third inning.

That marked Melendez’s 14th homerun of the season as now finds himself as one of the nation’s best long ball hitters in the NCAA.

Melendez is hitting well at the plate this season with a batting average of .378, collecting 48 hits, and 45 RBIs.

Melendez will be back in action on Tuesday as Texas will play their final game of their homestead, against Stephen F. Austin at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.