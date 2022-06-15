El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of El Paso natives landed spots on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s (NCBWA) 23rd Annual All-America first and second teams on Wednesday.

Proud to announce our 2022 Division I District Players of the Year. A total of 12 players are honored in nine districts. Complete release: https://t.co/J7a7hBXnpx pic.twitter.com/kiWkgqMFjR — NCBWA (@NCBWA) June 10, 2022

Texas’ Ivan Melendez was selected to the NCBWA Division I All-America First Team. Melendez is currently having a season to remember. The ‘Hispanic Titanic’ leads the the nation in home runs (32), runs batted in (94), and slugging percentage (.887). This along with his .396 batting average, which is the 16th best in the country, and the historic season Melendez has been having earned him his spot on All-America team.

Three days ago, Melendez hit his 32nd homer of the season and broke the NCAA Division I single-season home run record in the BBCOR era. The BBCOR era began in 2011 and it was two years later that Kris Bryant hit 31 homeruns with San Diego to claim the top spot in the record books until Melendez claimed the top spot on Sunday.

Remember that this isn’t the only record Melendez has broke this season. Back at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship game, the Coronado High School graduate broke Texas’ single-season homerun record when he hit homerun number 29 on the year against Oklahoma.

Melendez also won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award. SR Bats made the announcement on Wednesday. The award goes to the nation’s top college baseball hitter. Melendez will be honored at a gala on Nov. 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Melendez was also named a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

The winner of the Dick Howser Trophy will be announced Friday, June 17, on MLB Network during the 8 a.m. (MT) hour and at a national news conference at 9 a.m. (MT) in the media room at Charles Schwab Park prior to the 75th NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The 2022 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award will be presented on Friday, June 24.

Melendez and the Longhorns open up their College World Series run on Friday, June 17th against Notre Dame at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will be televised on ESPN at 5:00 p.m. MT.

The Coronado High School graduate isn’t the only El Pasoan to make the list.

Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras was selected to the NCBWA Division I All-America Second Team.

Contreras finished the season hitting .400 for the Bearkats. At one point, Contreras led the nation in RBIs but now he sits in second, behind Melendez, in the category with 89 RBIs. Contreras had 92 hits and 18 homers on the season.

His stellar play at Sam Houston this season earned him honors like WAC Player of the Year, Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, All-WAC first team outfielder, and ABCA/Rawlings Division I Central All-Region First Team.