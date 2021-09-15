El Pasoan, SMU women’s soccer player lands NIL deal with Sam’s Club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — SMU women’s soccer player and El Paso native, Samantha Estrada, signed her first NIL deal on Wednesday, which allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and profit from work with brands. The Mustangs goalkeeper is one of four student-athletes signing on with Sam’s Club to be part of its team.

The value of the partnership is worth $10,000 for Estrada.

Sam’s Club announced this week they would be recruiting student-athletes under the new NCAA NIL agreement — but with one catch: they must be named Sam.

“It was such a surprise for Sam’s Club to reach out with an offer to join its team,” Estrada said. “I appreciate their support of college athletes and look forward to representing their brand.”

Sam's Club is giving a $10,000 NIL sponsorship to 10 college athletes named Sam.



They've chosen 4 so far who exemplify sportsmanship, teamwork:



▪️ Samantha Sakti, UCLA Gymnastics

▪️ Samieryah Bradwell, UCF Track

▪️ Sam Pinckney, Georgia State Football

▪️ Sam Estrada, SMU Soccer pic.twitter.com/c2vKcVcGQk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2021

“College athletics is a natural fit for Sam’s Club, which offers game day essentials — no matter the sport — including tailgating must-haves for your gameday spread, seasonal collegiate gear, electronics and more,” said Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club. “Supporting these athletes gives us a chance to connect with members in a new way, support students and rally behind many under-represented collegiate sports. It’s a win-win.”

Estrada played her high school soccer at El Dorado before moving to the Houston area to play for the prestigious Houston Dash DA club soccer team. She finished high school at The Woodlands and signed to play her collegiate soccer at SMU.

The 6-foot redshirt junior has started two games this season and recorded a game-high eight saves against East Carolina. Estrada notched a pair of wins, a tie, and a shutout last season and was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2019 and again in 2020.

Sam’s Club inaugural team includes: