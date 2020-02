El Paso, Las Cruces student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) - New Mexico State has won 26 consecutive WAC games, back-to-back conference tournament titles and 11 straight games dating back to December 18. The Aggies pride themselves on doing whatever it takes to win and no one on the roster exemplifies that better than senior guard Shunn Buchanan.

If it's true that the only stat that matters is win and losses, then Buchanan might be NM State's most important player.