El Paso connection gets it done on the hardwood for Sul Ross State

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP defeated Sul Ross state 84-65 at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night, but the final score doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Lobos led at halftime, and for big portions of the second half, thanks in large part to a quartet of former Sun City high school hoops stars that have high hopes this year down in Alpine, Texas.

For a few local kids playing against the hometown team, Saturday night felt like heaven.

It was a total dream come true, since I was a little kid,” said Sul Ross State freshman Mitchell Martinez.

Tiny NCAA Division III Sul Ross State gave mighty UTEP all it wanted at the Don Haskins Center, and all it takes is one look at the roster to understand why.

“Whenever you get the chance to go play a college basketball game in your hometown it’s going to be meaningful regardless,” said SRSU forward Julian Paredes.

Lobos’ star Tristen Licon echoed that.

“The last time we got to do that was in high school. I know a lot of people were watching locally,” said Licon.

The Lobos have four El Paso natives on the roster, three of whom started on Saturday night. From Americas High School, the preseason D-III All-American Licon; former El Dorado star Jake Lopez; Canutillo great Julian Paredes; and the former Eastwood big man Martinez, who helped lead the Troopers to the Class 5A Sweet 16 in 2020.

“We showed that we can hang with anybody and I just think we got better when we played UTEP and we can carry that on,” said Lopez.

The quartet have known and played against other for awhile, and Licon and Lopez even played together in elementary and middle school. That’s helped at the collegiate level.

“We all knew of each other and knew our styles of play,” said Licon. “When you link up at one school you know what each other can do, so we’re pretty familiar.”

The Lobos performance even caught the eye of UTEP head coach Rodney Terry.

“People a lot of times will say they’re really scrappy and that they’ll try to out-compete you. I love those kinds of teams. Those are the teams I had when I first started building a program in Fresno,” said Terry.

Plus, the El Paso connection is part of what drew them to alpine.

“It’s nice to have people who understand where you’re from and what’s been like to show you and help you and be friends with you and all that,” said Martinez.

The lobos and their Sun City sons have high goals for this season that include making the NCAA Tournament. If the performance against UTEP is any indication, they might have the pieces to do it.

“We’re all pretty adaptable and interchangeable. We play for each other at the end of the day and that’s what sets us apart from different teams,” Paredes said.

Sul Ross State will play at Mary Hardin Baylor on Tuesday.