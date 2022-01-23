Dumas transfers to Pac-12 squad Washington after 1 year at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Americas star running back Aaron Dumas has found a new college football home.

After one standout season at New Mexico, Dumas announced on social media on Sunday that he’ll be transferring to the University of Washington, a Pac-12 program that has a rich history. Dumas will likely be immediately eligible in 2022. He initially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 6.

Dumas was the leading rusher on the Lobos’ 3-9 squad in 2021, after entering the season as the back-up running back to Bobby Cole at New Mexico. Dumas’ 658 yards and two touchdowns on 136 carries was far and away the best on the New Mexico team.

His best game of the season came in New Mexico’s second-to-last game, a 34-7 road loss at Fresno State. In that contest, Dumas carried 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown; he also had his longest carry of the season in that game of 63 yards.

That game may have proved pivotal to Dumas getting his spot at Washington. New Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer was at Fresno State in 2021 and not only watched Dumas run wild in that game, but offered him a scholarship with the Bulldogs when he was at Americas High School.

A 3-star recruit coming out of high school, Dumas received a bevy of offers, including from programs like Arizona State, Fresno State, Houston and SMU. As a junior in 2019 at Americas, Dumas set El Paso’s single-season rushing touchdown record.