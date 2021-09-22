Dumas eager to carry his Lobos team against the hometown Miners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday’s New Mexico-UTEP game is big for both teams sitting at 2-1 respectively, but for El Paso native Aaron Dumas, it’s personal.

Dumas rewrote record books at Americas High School and rushed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns — both city records — as a junior in 2019. He received 16 Division I offers and landed at New Mexico with head coach Danny Gonzales.

When asked this week if he was recruited by UTEP, Dumas responded, “{UTEP} was my very last offer. That’s all I really have to say about that.”

Read into what you will, Saturday’s game against the Miners will serve as Dumas’ homecoming, and his family will be showing up in full force at the Sun Bowl, with anywhere between 20-30 family members and friends expected to be in attendance.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun experience — at least playing in front of family again,” Dumas said. “Playing in front of another crowd and high school people that I’ve been around before. It’s going to be a fun experience, but at the end of the day, it’s just another ball game for me.”

The dream to play college football at a high level has been a dream of Dumas’ since he started playing the game at an early age. He realized his dream in UNM’s season opener against Houston Baptist, and cemented it by rushing for 49 yards on just 10 carries against No. 7 Texas A&M last week. The support from those closest to him fueled his fire.

Aaron Dumas with 3 rushes for 27 yards in the opening quarter.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/aF0iLf3NH4 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 18, 2021

“The people that support me, they’ve been coming to every one of my games since high school,” said Dumas. “That’s why I picked [UNM]. It’s not too far and everyone can come visit. But it’s going to be relaxing for them [on Saturday] not having to travel.”

Dumas appears to be a perfect in Gonzales’ offense and has been an instant contributor to UNM’s backfield out of the gate. He has led the Lobos in rushing in two of their first three games and is averaging 54.7 yards per game, but is still looking for his first collegiate touchdown.

“At the end of the day, I have to go out and make a game for myself,” Dumas said. “My plan is to go out there and make plays. I want to make a big impact this week.”

Dumas will look to make his personal mark in the 79th all-time meeting between UNM and UTEP, and the first since 2014. Kickoff at Sun Bowl Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.