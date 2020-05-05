Conference USA to hold virtual football media days due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, but conferences across the country are moving their traditional in-person, preseason media days to a virtual event.
Conference USA announced on Tuesday they will join the Mountain West Conference, Mid-American Conference, and the American Athletic Conference in holding their annual media event online. Other conferences are expected to follow suit.
The 2020 Conference USA Football Media Days was scheduled to take place in Frisco, Texas.
The virtual event will announced at a later date, but will still consist of the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes to discuss and promote the upcoming season.