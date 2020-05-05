Conference USA to hold virtual football media days due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, but conferences across the country are moving their traditional in-person, preseason media days to a virtual event.

Conference USA announced on Tuesday they will join the Mountain West Conference, Mid-American Conference, and the American Athletic Conference in holding their annual media event online. Other conferences are expected to follow suit.

Conference USA statement on the 2020 @RyanTax C-USA Football Kickoff: pic.twitter.com/6ul76r3hkj — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 5, 2020

The 2020 Conference USA Football Media Days was scheduled to take place in Frisco, Texas.

The virtual event will announced at a later date, but will still consist of the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes to discuss and promote the upcoming season.