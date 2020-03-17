Conference USA cancels spring sports competition due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Conference USA has canceled all spring sports competition and championships due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The league office issuing a statement on Monday after suspending operations last week.

Conference USA’s statement on the cancellation of spring sport competitions and championships: pic.twitter.com/av5xvPQdch — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 17, 2020

“Effective immediately by a unanimous vote of the Conference USA Board of Directors, all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled, the league office announced on Monday,” the statement read.

UTEP spring sports include men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s tennis, and softball.