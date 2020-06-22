Conference USA bans postseason events in Mississippi until state flag is changed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Conference USA Board of Directors voted Monday to ban championship events from taking place in Mississippi until the confederate emblem is removed from the state flag.

Statement on Conference USA Championship events in the state of Mississippi: pic.twitter.com/KSu4OLvPNc — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) June 22, 2020

Southern Miss is the only school affiliated with Conference USA located in Mississippi.

Conference USA joins the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA by announcing no championship events will be held in Mississippi until there is a change. This would also include the Conference USA football championship game should the Golden Eagles qualify to host it.

As is stands, the 2022 Conference USA baseball tournament is scheduled to take place in Mississippi. In fact, nine of the last ten Conference USA baseball tournaments have been held in Mississippi.