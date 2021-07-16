Coach Demps: former UTEP safety hired at TIU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former UTEP safety, Quintin Demps, has recently traded his helmet and cleats for a whistle. Trinity International University (TIU), an NAIA program in Bannockburn, Illinois, announced on Friday they have hired Demps as their new defensive backs coach.

Demps played at UTEP from 2004-2007 and is best remembered for a pair of 100-yard interception returns for touchdowns as a senior in 2007. He earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors in 2006 and 2007 and ranks second in school history with 17 interceptions.

In an interview with TIU, Demps said, “It’s an honor to join the football coaching staff at Trinity, a place where you can give back, teach players, and disciple them to the glory of God. What brings us together is our love for Jesus as well as wanting to win ball games. To me, faith and football go hand and hand — learning how to sacrifice, how to be disciplined, and how to maintain integrity on and off the field.”

Demps was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (No. 117 overall pick) of the 2008 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons in the league. He played in the NFC Championship Game his rookie year with the Eagles, and also played with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears. Demps retired in 2017 after suffering a fractured forearm in Week 3 of the NFL season.

It is not his first stint as a coach as Demps spent this past pandemic year coaching football at Grayslake High School (Ill.) as a defensive coordinator.