EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jeremiah Cooper starred on the football field at Andress High School for four years from 2018 to 2022. After a stellar high school career, Cooper would take his talents to Iowa State.

In 2022, as a true freshman, Cooper got a taste of what he could do on the field at Iowa State. In 2023, Cooper took his game to a whole other level and became a forced to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball in the entire nation.

In his sophomore season, Cooper collected five interceptions and was among the nation’s best in that category. Along with the five interceptions, Cooper recorded 45 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 10 pass break ups in just 11 games, missing two games with injury. Iowa State went onto finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 record.

After a solid sophomore year, Cooper dropped by the KTSM 9 Studios for a 1-on-1 interview with Colin Deaver to talk shop.