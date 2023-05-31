EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After testing the NBA’s Draft waters, Burges graduate Tristen Newton will return to UConn for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2023-24.

The Huskies announced the news on their social media pages on Wednesday morning, hours before the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline for college players to withdraw from NBA Draft contention and return to school.

Newton entered the NBA Draft last month but kept his collegiate eligibility as an option. He went to the NBA G-League Combine and worked for the Golden State Warriors and a couple other teams, before making the decision to return to UConn.

He was an integral part of the Huskies 2022-23 national championship, scoring a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in the title game win over San Diego State.

Newton had a strong year for UConn in 2022-23, after transferring to Storrs from East Carolina in the spring of 2022. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists as the Huskies’ starting point guard for much of the season.

He starred at East Carolina for three years before that, after he was scarcely recruited in high school. Newton averaged almost 40 points per game as a senior at Burges in 2018-19 and scored well over 3,000 points in his high school career.

Now, he’ll look to lead the Huskies to back-to-back national championships and close out his college career on top once again.