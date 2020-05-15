Barfield remains optimistic for SDSU football season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – College football is no different from the rest of the world during the coronavirus pandemic – there are more questions than there are answers.

On Tuesday, the California State University (CSU) system announced its plans to keep all of their campuses closed through the fall semester. As a result, classes will be conducted online. CSU Chancellor Timothy White says this will affect all 23 CSU campuses.

There are three CSU schools that play Division I football in the Mountain West Conference: San Jose State University, Fresno State University, and San Diego State University (SDSU).

Former El Dorado High School standout Cedarious Barfield is a redshirt sophomore at SDSU and was No. 1 on the Aztecs’ depth chart at cornerback during spring ball. SDSU was able to get in a week of practice back in March before the remainder of their spring practices were canceled due to COVID-19.

“When everything did end, I finished off really well,” said Barfield. “That’s the last thing on the coaches’ mind and it was pretty good the way it ended for me.”

Barfield, who is back in El Paso during the pandemic, believes the toughest part has been the uncertainty surrounding the college football season.

“One second, we think we are going to have a season, the next, it’s like the season might be pushed back or we might not even have a season,” said Barfield. “Honestly, the way I go about is waking up and working like the next day I have to be back there at San Diego State. I have to be back ready to go. Every day I’m working hard not knowing when we’re going to get that call. It’s a matter of staying ready rather than trying to get ready.”

There is some concern regarding the virus for Barfield, but his hope is that football and all fall sports can return safely in the fall.

“It comes down to just playing ball. If they say you can only have 10 people in the stands – as long as I can strap on a helmet, put on some pads, and play football, that would be great,” said Barfield.

SDSU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Sacramento State University, another CSU program.