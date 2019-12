Arizona State and Florida State go head-to-head in 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The matchup is set for the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Arizona State (7-5) will play Florida State (6-6) on New Year’s Eve, according to Stadium. Each year, the Sun Bowl selection committee picks a team from the PAC 12 and ACC.

Ready for a great bowl game in El Paso 😈



🆚 Florida State

🕛 Dec. 31 at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/Tdm22qPhXH — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 8, 2019

Sun Bowl officials are expected to make the announcement official within minutes.

Florida State will use Eastwood High School’s practice facilities the week of the game while Arizona State will utilize the Socorro Activities Complex.

The Sun Bowl is scheduled for Tuesday, December 31 at Noon. The game remains the only college football Bowl Game played on CBS Network.

Tickets to the game can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, at the Sun Bowl Association Office or by calling (915) 533-4416.

