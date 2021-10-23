Americas graduate Aaron Dumas scores first collegiate TD in New Mexico win

LARAMIE, WYO. (KTSM) – He set El Paso’s single-season high school rushing touchdown record as a junior at Americas in 2019 and on Saturday, Aaron Dumas found pay dirt for the first time for the New Mexico Lobos.

Dumas scored his first collegiate touchdown late in the second quarter of New Mexico’s 14-3 win over Wyoming on Saturday. Dumas took a handoff and plunged in up the middle from two yards out, bowling over a Cowboys safety in the process. On the day, Dumas carried 12 times for 35 yards.

Americas grad Aaron Dumas finds paydirt for the first time in his collegiate career. He’s been playing a lot for the Lobos this year, finally gets into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/H3pzDqbsH1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 23, 2021

Dumas has played a big role for the Lobos as a true freshman in 2021. He’s led the team in rushing multiple times, including in the Lobos loss at Texas A&M earlier this season. After a standout prep career in El Paso, Dumas appears to be setting himself up for a lot of success in the Mountain West Conference.

Dumas’ efforts helped New Mexico snap a five-game losing streak, as they improved to 3-5, 1-3 in the Mountain West.

He and the Lobos have a bye next week before playing at winless UNLV on Nov. 6