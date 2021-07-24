Americas grad Licon to play at Texas after standout career at Sul Ross State

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – He starred for an undefeated team at Americas High School, then became the second all-time leading scorer at Sul Ross State.

Now, Tristen Licon will get a chance to prove himself at the highest level of college basketball. Multiple sources have confirmed to KTSM that Licon will play for Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns in the 2021-22 season. Licon joins the Longhorns as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and will be on the roster for what could be a preseason top five team.

The 6’1 guard was prolific at the NCAA Division III level, leading the Lobos to an NCAA tournament, and averaged 20.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 2020-21, on his way to becoming the second all-time leading rebounder at SRSU as well. He also shot nearly 40 percent from three point range last season, a skill that could serve him well with the Longhorns.

Licon played well in a game against UTEP last December, scoring 13 points and corralling seven rebounds. Then-Miners coach Rodney Terry got a good look at Licon’s skillset that night; Terry of course is now an assistant coach at Texas, so perhaps Licon’s performance last December was fresh in Terry’s mind when the opportunity to add Licon to the Texas roster came up.

Its still unclear if Licon will be a walk-on or scholarship player for the Longhorns. Sources told KTSM that UT isn’t done recruiting yet, so it’s possible their final scholarship will go to another player. However, Licon will be on hand to snag the scholarship if the Longhorns don’t use it elsewhere.

Regardless, he’ll be on the roster, and one thing is certain: one of the best players to come out of El Paso in recent years will be playing for one of the top teams in the Big 12 in 2021-22.