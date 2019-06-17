Chihuahuas top Dodgers 10-7 to snap three-game losing streak

EL PASO, TEXAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a late tie and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-7 Sunday. The win ended El Paso’s three-game losing streak.

San Diego Padres righty Dinelson Lamet pitched five innings in an MLB rehab assignment, allowing four runs on four hits. Lamet struck out four and walked one. Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, with two coming on a home run, his team-leading 16th of the season. Ty France reached base four times but didn’t hit a home run, ending his team record-tying streak of games with at least one homer at five.

Former Chihuahua Kevin Quackenbush pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Oklahoma City. The loss ended Oklahoma City’s team-record nine-game road winning streak.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/16/579450#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579450

Team Records: Oklahoma City (28-40), El Paso (43-26)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Mitchell White (2-4, 7.71) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-3, 5.15). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

WP: P. Rodriguez (2-1)

LP: Grimm (3-4)

S: None

Time: 3:00

Attn: 8,152