Donations will be used to purchase toys and gifts for the children at the Child Crisis Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas and AT&T present “Paws for Presents”, a holiday donation drive to benefit the Child Crisis Center of El Paso. The online drive is live now and runs through Friday, December 9, 2022.

“We are honored to partner with AT&T to provide gifts and a smile to these children who deserve it,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor.

The Chihuahuas are asking fans to make a minimum donation of $5 at

elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/2022-paws-for-presents. With a minimum donation of $5, donors will be entered to win a Chihuahuas Grand Prize! The larger the donation a patron contributes, the more entries the respective donor will receive.

The Chihuahuas Grand Prize includes the following:

• Two Chihuahuas Home Jerseys

• Two Chihuahuas Caps

• Four Tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2023 Chihuahuas Home Game

• Opportunity to throw out a First Pitch at a mutually agreed upon Home Game

• AT&T Gift



Launched in 2015, Chihuahuas Paws for Presents started as a new and unwrapped toy drive with distribution centers around the El Paso region. It has since evolved into a monetary drive to ensure each child receives a new toy and each gift provided coincides with the child’s respective age. In 2021, the drive resulted in more than 400 toys and gifts purchased for the Child Crisis Center in time for the holiday season.



Chihuahuas to Launch Paws for Presents Donation Drive Presented by AT&T.

The Child Crisis Center was opened in 1980 and serves to “protect children from abuse and neglect by providing shelter, advocacy and family support services,” according to the website.

Toys and items purchased from the donations will be distributed to the Child Crisis Center beginning the week of December 12, 2022. Days and times will be announced at a later time.