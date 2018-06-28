Chihuahuas tie franchise record with eighth straight win

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs early but came back to win 5-4 Wednesday against the Fresno Grizzlies at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won eight games in a row, which ties the season and all-time team high. It’s the fourth time in team history the Chihuahuas have won eight games consecutive games.

The Chihuahuas had six hits in a seven-batter span in their five-run bottom of the fourth inning. Diego Goris went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win. Shane Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double and now has multiple hits and at least one extra-base hit in four straight games.

The Chihuahuas have won the first three games of the series versus Fresno, guaranteeing their second straight series win. El Paso is five games over .500 for the first time since May 6. Fresno’s ninth inning run was the first against El Paso’s bullpen since June 21, a string of 15 consecutive appearances. The Chihuahuas have 56 hits in their last four games.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/27/542612#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542612

Team Records: Fresno (46-32), El Paso (42-37)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Mike Hauschild (5-6, 4.98) vs. El Paso RHP Colin Rea (1-0, 1.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 5 Fresno 4 – Wednesday

WP: Perdomo (6-2)

LP: Sneed (7-4)

S: Maton (1)

Time: 2:37

Attn: 6,008