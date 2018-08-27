Chihuahuas tie franchise record with 78th win against Rainiers

Auston Bousfield’s ninth-inning RBI fielder’s choice produced the final run of the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 5-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. It was the Chihuahuas’ 78th win this year to tie the team record for wins in a season.

Ty France went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, while also scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth for El Paso. The first four Chihuahuas runs came in the top of the third on five consecutive two-out hits.

El Paso starter Walker Lockett pitched well Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings. Lockett didn’t allow any hits until two outs in the fourth inning. Seth Simmons picked up his first Chihuahuas save and the eighth save of his professional career.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2018/08/26/543552#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=543552

Team Records: El Paso (78-53), Tacoma (64-67)

Next Game: Monday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (3-0, 1.06) vs. Tacoma RHP Christian Bergman (7-9, 5.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 5 Tacoma 4 – Sunday

WP: McGrath (7-2)

LP: Cook (0-2)

S: Simmons (1)

Time: 2:40

Attn: 6,953