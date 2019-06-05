Chihuahuas take series opener over Cubs, 6-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Iowa Cubs 6-3 Tuesday in the first 2019 matchup of the two first place teams. The score was 6-3 in the fourth inning and neither side brought in any runs in the game’s final five innings. El Paso has won three games in a row and now has a 21-8 road record.
Starting our road trip off right!
🐶6
🐻3
FINAL
HR: @EstebanPony (9) & @Franchycordero (2)
Team: 123 & 124
RBI: Cordero 2, Quiroz 1 & Dickerson 1
W: @kylemcgrath35 (3-1) 5.0 IP/ 3 ER/ 0 BB/ 5 K
SV: @eyards29 (4)@Gerardo15Reyes 4 Ks in 2.0 IP
Record: 37-21#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/yJsYdEtWIz — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 5, 2019
Kyle McGrath pitched a season-high five innings in his third spot start of the year and got the win. San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero went 2-for-5 with a double and a 422-foot home run to center field in the fourth game of his injury rehab assignment.
The Chihuahuas scored twice in the first inning Tuesday and now have 59 first-inning runs in their 58 games. Gerardo Reyes pitched two perfect relief innings and struck out four I-Cubs.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/04/579582#game_state=preview,game_tab=,game=579582
Team Records: El Paso (37-21), Iowa (34-25)
Next Game: Wednesday, 11:08 am at Principal Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-2, 5.05) vs. Iowa RHP Alec Mills (2-2, 6.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 6 Iowa 3 – Tuesday
WP: McGrath (3-1)
LP: Swarmer (4-6)
S: Yardley (4)
Time: 2:33
Attn: 6,442