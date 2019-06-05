Chihuahuas take series opener over Cubs, 6-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Iowa Cubs 6-3 Tuesday in the first 2019 matchup of the two first place teams. The score was 6-3 in the fourth inning and neither side brought in any runs in the game’s final five innings. El Paso has won three games in a row and now has a 21-8 road record.

Kyle McGrath pitched a season-high five innings in his third spot start of the year and got the win. San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero went 2-for-5 with a double and a 422-foot home run to center field in the fourth game of his injury rehab assignment.

The Chihuahuas scored twice in the first inning Tuesday and now have 59 first-inning runs in their 58 games. Gerardo Reyes pitched two perfect relief innings and struck out four I-Cubs.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-cubs/2019/06/04/579582#game_state=preview,game_tab=,game=579582

Team Records: El Paso (37-21), Iowa (34-25)

Next Game: Wednesday, 11:08 am at Principal Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-2, 5.05) vs. Iowa RHP Alec Mills (2-2, 6.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Iowa 3 – Tuesday

WP: McGrath (3-1)

LP: Swarmer (4-6)

S: Yardley (4)

Time: 2:33

Attn: 6,442