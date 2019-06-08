Chihuahuas take series opener at Omaha, extend win streak to six

A five-run, 10-batter second inning led the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers Friday night at Werner Park. The second-inning rally included a three-run double from Ty France in his first game back since being optioned by San Diego. France has 31 RBIs in 20 Triple-A games this season.

Dillon Overton allowed two runs in five innings and picked up his second win in as many starts. Brad Wieck tossed two scoreless innings in his first game since being optioned by San Diego. Catcher Webster Rivas went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in his first Chihuahuas game and hit his first Triple-A home run.

The Chihuahuas bullpen has not allowed an earned run in its last 15 innings. El Paso has won all four games of its Midwest road trip and has won six in a row overall.

Team Records: El Paso (40-21), Omaha (30-32)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:05 pm at Werner Park. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (7-3, 5.05) vs. Omaha RHP Kyle Zimmer (1-2, 5.76). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Omaha 2 – Friday

WP: Overton (2-2)

LP: Hernandez (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:51

Attn: 7,278