Chihuahuas sweep Sacramento

The El Paso Chihuahuas accumulated 19 hits in their 12-6 win over the Sacramento River Cats Sunday afternoon at Raley Field, setting a season high for hits in a game. The Chihuahuas swept the four-game series, El Paso’s first series sweep since April 21-23 at Las Vegas.

El Paso starter Walker Lockett struck out seven River Cats and didn’t walk any. He has 16 strikeouts and zero walks over his last two starts. In addition to getting the win on the mound, Lockett went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs at the plate. He has a four-game hitting streak and three extra-base hits this year.

Carlos Asuaje, Javy Guerra and Shane Peterson had three hits each for El Paso. The Chihuahuas have won five consecutive games and sit in second place, four games behind first place Salt Lake.

El Paso 12 Sacramento 6 – Sunday

WP: Lockett (3-6)

LP: Hill (1-3)

S: None

Time: 3:22

Attn: 5,166

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-river-cats/2018/06/24/543383#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=543383

Team Records: El Paso (39-37), Sacramento (33-43)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Josh James (2-2, 2.23) vs. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (4-0, 2.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.