Ryan Ward’s game-ending single gave the Oklahoma City Dodgers a 7-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night. It was the opener of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas are now 2-2 on their current road trip.

The Chihuahuas had tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Oscar Mercado. After starting off with two hits in his first 19 El Paso at-bats, Mercado went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs Tuesday. San Diego Padres player Preston Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks. Tucker’s home run led off the top of the first inning, making him the first Chihuahua since Matthew Batten on June 30 in Albuquerque to lead off a game with a homer.

Ray-Patrick Didder went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and scored the tying run in the top of the ninth inning. Tuesday was the sixth walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas this season. San Diego reliever Robert Suarez allowed two runs in two thirds of an inning in his second MLB Injury Rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Dodgers 7 Final Score (07/18/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (4-12, 36-55), Oklahoma City (11-5, 61-28)

Oklahoma City 7 El Paso 6 – Tuesday

WP: Suero (5-1)

LP: Castillo (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:35

Attn: 4,830

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-6, 8.73) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (2-0, 3.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.