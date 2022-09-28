EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas wrapped up the regular season after a 4-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night.

The Chihuahuas finished the regular season with an 85-65 record, which is the most wins in team history. El Paso had a 47-28 home record and a 38-37 road record.

Our 2022 Regular Season ends with a Team Record 85 wins!



UP NEXT: Las Vegas for the PCL Championship vs the Reno @Aces on Friday!#ScoreFirst | #FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/Xqg9VAcu8x — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 29, 2022

Now, all eyes are set on the Chihuahuas’ biggest game of the year: The Pacific Coast League championship game.

The Chihuahuas will face the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) in the Pacific Coast League championship game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Sep. 30.

It is a one-game, winner takes all. The winner will advance to play the International League Champion on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Triple-A National Championship Game. All games will be held in Las Vegas.

A season’s worth of work for the Chihuahuas now comes down to one game on Friday night.

“You grind for this entire season and win your division, which was the first goal to get to this opportunity of playing for a championship, and it’s just one game but we will do what we can,” said El Paso Chihuahuas manager Jared Sandberg. “We will go into that one game and compete. It is going to be a lot of fun, a very emotional time, but these players have earned the right to go play for a championship.”

Sandberg said it will be an ‘all hands on deck’ type of game for the Chihuahuas. Sandberg also said that LHP Jay Groome will get the start for the Chihuahuas that night. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Sep. 30. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.