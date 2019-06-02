Chihuahuas rout Rainiers 24-4 Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the third inning and eight in the eighth en route to a dominant 24-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night.

The Chihuahuas set a franchise record for runs scored and also broke the team record for doubles with 11. Five players had two or more RBI, including Franchy Cordero and Michael Gettys who had five each. Luis Urias chipped in with four RBI.

The win snapped a three-game El Paso losing streak. The Chihuahuas and Rainiers will wrap up their five-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.