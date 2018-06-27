Chihuahuas rout Grizzlies 9-5 for 7th straight win Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by four runs early but came back to beat the Fresno Grizzlies 9-5 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won seven consecutive games, one shy of the season and team record.

The Chihuahuas had seven hits in an eight-batter span in the bottom of the third, chasing Fresno starter Brock Dykxhoorn from the game. The Chihuahuas had more hits in the third inning against Dykxhoorn than he allowed in any of his five starts for Fresno.

Shane Peterson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, his third consecutive three-hit game. El Paso has 45 hits in the last three games. Forrestt Allday has led off in three consecutive games for El Paso and has reached base multiple times in all three of the games.

Chihuahuas relievers Kyle McGrath, Jonathan Aro, Trey Wingenter and Phil Maton all pitched scoreless outings Tuesday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/26/542611#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542611

Team Records: Fresno (46-31), El Paso (41-37)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP RHP Cy Sneed (7-3, 2.97) vs. El Paso RHP Luis Perdomo (5-2, 3.02). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Fresno 5 - Tuesday

WP: McGrath (3-2)

LP: Dykxhoorn (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:11

Attn: 7,326