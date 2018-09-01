Chihuahuas rally late for 7-6 win over Rainiers

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by five runs in the eighth inning Friday before coming back to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-6. Ty France’s game-ending, two-run double gave the Chihuahuas their seventh walk-off win of the season and extended El Paso’s home winning streak to 17 games.

France went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his fourth homer in his last four home games. El Paso reliever Brad Wieck struck out six Rainiers in two innings to get the win, the fifth time in his last six outings he’s struck out multiple batters. Brett Nicholas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning.

El Paso manager Rod Barajas and catcher Raffy Lopez were ejected in the top of the eighth inning after Chihuahuas’ reliever Carter Capps was called for an illegal pitch. The Chihuahuas have not lost a home game since July 20.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2018/08/31/542640#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542640

Team Records: Tacoma (64-72), El Paso (81-55)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Christian Bergman (8-10, 5.00) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-0, 0.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Tacoma 6 – Friday

WP: Wieck (3-0)

LP: Higgins (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:59

Attn: 9,178