Chihuahuas power past Baby Cakes, 10-9 Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their seven-game homestand with a 10-9 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won eight of their last 10 games and have won their last nine home matchups against New Orleans.

The Chihuahuas hit four home runs in the win, including one by Jose Pirela, who hit two in the Chihuahuas' last game Monday in Omaha. San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero hit a solo homer to begin the bottom of the first, joining Luis Urias and Michael Gettys as Chihuahuas to lead off the team's first inning at-bat with a homer this season. Seth Mejias-Brean's solo shot broke the 9-9 tie in the bottom of the eighth.

San Diego #Padres OF Franchy Cordero is starting to heat up at the plate in his rehab assignment in El Paso. A leadoff home run tonight for the Chihuahuas. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/WufbVLhBHI — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 13, 2019

Padres pitcher Jose Castillo struck out the side in the sixth inning on 12 pitches in his first MLB injury rehab assignment game with El Paso.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/baby-cakes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/12/579446#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579446

Team Records: New Orleans (35-31), El Paso (42-23)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. New Orleans RHP Hector Noesi (5-3, 2.64) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (2-2, 5.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 10 New Orleans 9 – Wednesday

WP: Munoz (2-1)

LP: Bugg (0-2)

S: None

Time: 3:08

Attn: 6,616