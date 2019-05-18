Chihuahuas' offense explodes in 11-5 win over Isotopes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - The El Paso Chihuahuas had 16 hits in their 11-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Isotopes Park. El Paso’s Jason Vosler had his first four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second inning.

Matthew Batten, Josh Naylor and Chris Stewart had three hits apiece for the Chihuahuas. El Paso starter Dietrich Enns picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season and his fourth win in his last six starts.

El Paso relievers Robert Stock, Luis Perdomo and Paco Rodriguez all tossed scoreless outings in the game’s final innings. The Chihuahuas have won four of the six games on the team’s current road trip and 27 of their last 34 overall.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/05/17/579364#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579364

Team Records: El Paso (28-13), Albuquerque (21-21)

Next Game: Saturday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Fernando Rodriguez (1-0, 4.22) vs. Albuquerque RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 7.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Albuquerque 5 - Friday

WP: Enns (5-2)

LP: Hoffman (3-3)

S: None

Time: 3:20

Attn: 10,848