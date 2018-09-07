Chihuahuas in 2-0 series hole to Fresno in PCL Playoffs

1  of  2
The El Paso Chihuahuas rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 7-5 in Game 2 of the Pacific Conference Finals. The Grizzlies now hold a two games to none lead in the best-of-five series.

Ty France went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for El Paso and is hitting .667 through the first two games of the series. The Chihuahuas had double-digit hit totals in both games of the series. This is the second time Fresno has taken a 2-0 playoff series lead over El Paso, as the 2015 Grizzlies did the same thing in an eventual four-game series win.

The Grizzlies, who set the single-season league strikeout record in 2018, struck out 15 Chihuahuas on Thursday. The Chihuahuas are now 12-10 all-time in playoff games.

Fresno 7 El Paso 5 – Thursday

WP: Thornton (1-0)

LP: Allen (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:38

Attn: 5,215

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2018/09/06/561189#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=561189

Team Records: Fresno (2-0), El Paso (0-2)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round, Game 3 – Friday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (0-0, -.–) vs. Fresno RHP Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

