Chihuahuas host River Cats on El Paso Strong night

EL PASO — The El Paso Chihuahuas had two different seven-run innings in their 18-8 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso’s Rodrigo Orozco and Matthew Batten both reached base five times in the win.

Jason Vosler went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, advancing his hitting streak to 15 games. Seth Mejias-Brean drove in four runs Saturday for the Chihuahuas with a two-run double and a two-run home run, his 11th homer of the season. Saturday was the fourth time this season El Paso scored 18 or more runs in a game.

Sacramento’s pitching staff entered Saturday with the second-fewest walks in the Pacific Coast League but the River Cats walked 10 Chihuahuas in eight innings Saturday.

The Chihuahuas remain in second place, three games back with nine to play, as first-place Las Vegas won Saturday night in Tacoma.