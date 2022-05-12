The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Sacramento 11-4 Thursday night and have won two of three against the River Cats in the series so far. El Paso has won four of its last five games overall.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-0 in the top of the first inning but scored the next five runs to go ahead. El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Abrams has three homers and eight RBIs in his first two Triple-A games.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and has hit three doubles through the first two games of the series. El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara reached base four times in the win. Aaron Northcraft pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso, one day after being reinstated from the Injured List, in his first appearance of the season.

Box Score: River Cats 4, Chihuahuas 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (16-17), El Paso (19-14)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Raynel Espinal (2-0, 1.74) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (0-1, 5.06). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.