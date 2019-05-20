Chihuahuas fall to Isotopes 5-4 on late home run

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - Sam Hilliard’s diving catch down the right field line ended Sunday’s game and left the tying run on base, as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. The Isotopes came from behind to score four runs in a nine-batter bottom of the eighth, culminating with Drew Weeks’ go-ahead, two-run, pinch-hit homer.

Logan Allen pitched well Sunday, allowing one run on three hits in a five-inning start for El Paso. Jason Vosler, Jacob Scavuzzo and Seth Mejias-Brean all homered for El Paso, moving the team total to 99 in 44 games.

Sunday’s one-run affair was the first of the series’ four games that was decided by fewer than six runs. Sunday was just the third time this season El Paso lost after scoring first. The Isotopes have clinched a series win, El Paso’s first series loss since April 9-11 at Tacoma.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/05/19/579366#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579366

Team Records: El Paso (28-15), Albuquerque (23-21)

Next Game: Monday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-0, 4.41) vs. Albuquerque LHP Pat Dean (0-2, 5.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso andwww.epchihuahuas.com.