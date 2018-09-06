Chihuahuas fall in Game 1 of postseason in extras Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Myles Straw’s RBI single gave Fresno a 10th inning lead in the Grizzlies’ 8-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. It gave Fresno a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five playoff series. It was the third extra-inning playoff game in Chihuahuas history.

The Chihuahuas came back from 4-0 and 7-5 deficits to tie the game both times before Fresno’s extra-inning tally. Dusty Coleman drove in three of El Paso’s seven runs with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly. Ty France, Brett Nicholas and Raffy Lopez had two hits each for El Paso. Allen Craig also homered for El Paso, a solo shot in the second inning.

Jerry Keel, T.J. Weir, Kyle McGrath, Gerardo Reyes and Colten Brewer all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso in the loss. The Chihuahuas are now 12-9 all-time in postseason games.

Fresno 8 El Paso 7 – Wednesday – 10 Innings

WP: McCurry (1-0)

LP: Wieck (0-1)

S: Ramsey (1)

Time: 4:06

Attn: 4,123

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2018/09/05/561188#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=561188

Team Records: Fresno (1-0), El Paso (0-1)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round, Game 2 - Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Trent Thornton (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.