Chihuahuas extend win streak to six games

The El Paso Chihuahuas extended their winning streak to six games Monday with a 7-5 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies. It was the opener of a nine-game homestand in El Paso.

One day after collecting a season-high 19 hits, the Chihuahuas piled up 13 hits Monday, including three extra-base hits by Shane Peterson, who drove in four runs. Luis Urias, Brett Nicholas and Allen Craig had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

Brett Kennedy allowed four earned runs in six innings and moved his record to a perfect 5-0 this season. After 10 Double-A saves earlier this year, lefty Brad Wieck picked up the save in his first Triple-A game of the season.

El Paso 7 Fresno 5 – Monday

WP: Kennedy (5-0)

LP: James (2-3)

S: Wieck (1)

Time: 3:08

Attn: 5,660

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2018/06/25/542610#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542610

Team Records: Fresno (46-30), El Paso (40-37)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Brock Dykxhoorn (2-0, 2.35) vs. El Paso RHP Seth Simmons (0-0, 2.45). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.